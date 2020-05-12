The Global Pipe Insulation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2025. Increasing demand for pipes in chemical, building, and construction among various end user industry, Growing environment safety features, government regulations and safety measures regarding chemical transportation, rising demand for oil and gas demand in developed countries, increasing demand from automotive industry, increasing demand for cold storage applications and multiple applications transportations, growing demand from chemical industry are some of the key driving factor for the growth of the market.

APAC region is dominating the market by region wise attributed by various increasing industrialized activities in this region with growing urbanization and growing pharmaceutical industry in this region are some of the main supporting factor for the dominance.

Increasing industrialization in emerging economies are possessing opportunity growth for the market. Corrosion under insulation leading to health hazards and safety related problems turn out as main challenge for the market.

The market by application type is dominated by Industrial segment attributed to growing industrial usages in various fields’ further rapid industrialization in APAC and South America regions are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Rockwool, Armacell, Kingspan, BASF SE, Huntsman, and Covestro among others.

