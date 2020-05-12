The Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% by 2025. Technological advancement in field of connected cars and driver assistance features, increasing traffic congestion due to rise in urbanization, integrity of technology, increasing concerns about safety, growing demand for ease driving, emerging economies and growing industrialization, increasing demand from defense sector due to increasing concern of driver shortage are main driving factor for the growth of the market.

North America region is expected to dominate the region by volume early adoption of technological advancements, presence of various manufacturers and increasing R&D activities those area are considered as significant factor for dominance.

Growing complexity in crowd navigation and scaling up LiDAR scanner solutions is main challenge for the market. Growing opportunity in this market for autonomous car as mobility service and growing robotic assistance in field of safety are growing as opportunity for the market.

The market by component type is dominated by RADAR segment owing to its advantage then other segment offered and the changing requirements from detection and ranging towards radar based are increasing in adoption to vehicles are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, ZF, and Magna among others.

