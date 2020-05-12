The Global Farm Tire Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% by 2025. Growing demand for premium vehicles and advancement in glass technology, technological advancement in field of connected cars and driver assistance features, growing demand for ease driving, increasing consumer preference towards Farm Tire in developing countries, increasing demand for better aesthetics are main driving factor for the growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

Mitas Tires Global Inc.

TBC Corp.

Titan International

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.P.A

…

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Farm Tire manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Moreover, growing demand for high HP vehicles and various government policies has been declared to enhanced the agriculture sector, are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, growing demand for high HP vehicles and various government policies has been declared to enhanced the agriculture sector, are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Low-cost tires from unorganized market and problem related to extreme weather conditions during farming may hinder the growth of the farm tire market.

Increasing demand from emerging economies, such as India and China; and increasing usage of eco-friendly tires in agriculture sector provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Although, fluctuating of raw material prices for manufacturing farm tires is the major challenge for farm tire market in future.

The Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the rising demand for technically advanced tires is high and increasing usage of radial-ply tires in developed countries.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

