The Global Power Sunroof Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% by 2025. Growing demand for premium vehicles and advancement in glass technology, technological advancement in field of connected cars and driver assistance features, growing demand for ease driving, increasing consumer preference towards power sunroof in developing countries, increasing demand for better aesthetics are main driving factor for the growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Webasto

Inalfa Roof Systems

Inteva

Magna International

CIE

Europe region is expected to dominate the region by volume early adoption of technological advancements, presence of various manufacturers and increasing R&D activities those area are considered as significant factor for dominance.

Increasing penetration of panoramic sunroof and increasing penetration of solar sunroof in electric vehicle across globe are turning as growth opportunity. On the other hand, high cost associated with its maintenance is main challenge for the market.

Glass is estimated to be leading segment in material type owing to various technological advancements in glass and innovation in solar sunroof segment and increasing demand for panoramic sunroof are supporting the segment dominance.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Power Sunroof Market — Industry Outlook

4 Power Sunroof Market Segment By Material Type

5 Power Sunroof Market By Vehicle Types

6 Power Sunroof Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

