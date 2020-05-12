Automotive Flywheel Market report delivers data on manufacturers, geographical regions, types, applications, key drivers, challenges, Opportunities, annual growth rate, market share, revenue and the actual process of whole Automotive Flywheel industry. Automotive Flywheel Market report delivers information on types, applications and its regional markets including past and expected Opportunities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Schaeffler Group

Linamar Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo

EXEDY Corporation

Mancor Industries

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc

Skyway Precision Inc.

…

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Automotive Flywheel manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

The Global Automotive Flywheel Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising implementation of the automated manual transmission, increasing penetration of continuous variable transmission (CVT) and dual clutch transmission are major factors driving the growth of the market.

In addition, rising demand for automated transmission systems in developing countries is also a major driver propelling the growth of the market.

However, increasing usage of electric vehicles in various countries, such as China, Japan, and the U.S. may act as a major hurdle for the growth of automotive flywheel market. Moreover, rising market for vehicles with automatic transmission systems is hindering the growth of the automotive flywheel market.

Increasing research on emerging technologies, namely, continuous energy storage and kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) in vehicles are expected to create new opportunities for expansion of the automotive flywheel market.

Based on application, the automotive flywheel market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the rising demand for passenger cars, SUVs, and crossovers across the globe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share, due to mass vehicle production in India, China, and South Korea as well as the implementation of automated transmission systems.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Automotive Flywheel Market — Industry Outlook

4 Automotive Flywheel Market Application Outlook

5 Automotive Flywheel Market Flywheel Type Outlook

6 Automotive Flywheel Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

