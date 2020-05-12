The Global Car door latches Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2025. Growing demand for advanced aerodynamic vehicles, increasing conscious of reducing car weight thus by resulting in reducing carbon emission, growing conscious of optimum fuel efficiency, increasing concerns about safety and security for automotive products, increasing need for lightweight materials, increasing industrialization and growing demand for automotive vehicles are some of the main factor to drive the growth of market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include – Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kiekert AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (U.S.), Strattec Security Corporation (U.S.), Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. (Germany), U-Shin, Ltd. (Japan), Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. (India), Inteva Products, Llc (U.S.), and Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), among others

The Global Car door latches Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The increasing growth of the automobile industry and rising concerns towards vehicle safety & security will propel the growth of car door latches during the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in the global automotive production, as well as sales, may act as a major hurdle for the growth of car door latches market.

Growing demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVS) and emerging door latch technologies are expected to create new opportunities for expansion of the car door latches market.

However, problem-related to maintaining the balance between cost & technology is the key challenges for the market.

Based on the application, the car door latches market is segmented into the side door latch, hood latch, tailgate latch, and back seat latch. The side door latch is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the global rise in demand for automobiles.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to rising vehicle production and sales and an increase in disposable income in countries like India and China.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Car door latches Market — Industry Outlook

4 Car Door Latches Market Lock Type Outlook

5 Car Door Latches Market Application Outlook

6 Car Door Latches Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

