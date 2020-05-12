Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market valued approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising focus to minimize environmental impact in the power generation industry, has fueled the wind energy market. Exponential rise in wind turbine installation across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.

Various components such as blades, gearbox, rotors, generator, yaw, and hydraulic pumps are susceptible to failure and require regular condition monitoring to avoid breakdown. Effective maintenance at regular interval helps to decrease failure rate and thus increases the operational efficiency by reducing downtime. Focus to establish cost effective operations & maintenance is expected to fuel industry growth over the next nine years.

Onshore accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, offshore installation is estimated to increase at an unmatched rate, owing to favorable governmental initiatives in China, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea. This in turn, is predicted to drive the offshore market segment over the next nine years.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Enercon GmbH, Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, GE Wind Turbine, Nordex SE, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Wind Power GmbH, Suzlon Group, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., Upwind Solutions, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 On Shore

 Off Shore

