The Global Gum Rosin Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx % by 2025. The market is segmented into Product type, Application and region. The market is largely driven by increasing potential application of Gum Rosin.

Growing population, developing economies, and growing disposable income will estimated to propel the market growth during the study period. Moreover, increasing applications of Gum Rosin in paints & coatings industry will also create an opportunity in the market.

Gum Rosin by Product type is divided into X, WW, WG, N, M, K, and others. Based on Application the market is divided into adhesives, rubber softener, paper sizing, thermoplastic coatings, food, printing inks, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Gum Rosin Market, owing to growing application areas.

An adhesive accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to growing furniture industry and rubber industry.

Top Key Players Analyzed in Global Gum Rosin Market are – Jinggu Forest Chemical, Xinhui Overseas Chinese Industry, Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals, Pasadena Engineering Indonesia, among others.

