The Global Structural Steel Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The growth of Structural Steel market is being driven by the rapid increase in the construction activities across the globe.

Increasing awareness among consumer about design and flexibility in construction materials is anticipated to drive the growth of this market.

Top Key Vendors:

JSL Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

Baogang Group

Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Baosteel Group Corporation

Evraz Group

Hebei Steel Group

JSW Steel Limited

POSCO

Others

…

Increase in the need for housing developments and improved infrastructure is foreseen to create an opportunity for the growth of this market during the forecasted years.

Vulnerability to corrosion and high maintenance cost is foreseen to be a major challenge for the growth of the global Structural Steel market in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to growing consumer consciousness regarding safe construction and rising disposable income of consumers in India and China.

