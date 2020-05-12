The Hydrogen Generation Industry based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025. Along with the reports on the global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (usd million).

The Global Hydrogen Generation Market was valued to be more than USD 115 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around xx% by 2025. Increasing demand for hydrogen in oil and gas refineries is in turn driving the demand for global hydrogen generation market.

Growing demand for fuel cells in transportation and power generation, due to the rising trend of clear and green energy, is propelling the growth of hydrogen generation market. Moreover, governments are imposing strict laws and regulations on the use of fossil fuels. This is further expected to drive the demand for hydrogen generation market. The introduction of gas-based fuel cells is also positively affecting the hydrogen generation market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly, owing to increasing refinery operations to meet the growing demand for fuels in India, South Korea, and China.

Top Key Players Analyzed in Global Hydrogen Generation Market is – Air Liquide, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Praxair, FuelCell Energy, BOC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Showa Denko K.K., among others.

