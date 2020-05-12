Men Personal Care Industry studies a diverse range of products dedicated to personal hygiene and enhancing one’s personality. These products include perfumes, deodorants, hair gel, mouthwashes, hair conditions, and facial products among others which are used by male consumers to look and feel good.

This report studies the Men Personal Care market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Men Personal Care market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global upsurge in online retail platforms, and the escalation in health, and fitness consciousness among men is anticipated to offer more business opportunities. However, rise in packaging costs could prove to be a major challenge for the players.

Skin care segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017, due to wide-spread popularity of face creams and moisturizers among the consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate in the overall market throughout the forecast period, owing to the upsurge in demand from countries such as China and India.

The global Men Personal Care market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Men Personal Care.

Men Personal Care Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Loreal, Estee Lauder, Unilever, Avon Products, Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft, Shiseido, Kiehl’s, Clinique., Lancome, Loccitane, Sephora, Clarins, SK-II, Lush, Laneige, Biotherm, Aesop and Layrite

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fragrances

Skin creams/lotions

Hair products

Shaving product

Mouthwashes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hair Care

Shaving

Oral Care

Personal Cleanliness

Skin Care

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Men Personal Care Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Men Personal Care Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Men Personal Care, with sales, revenue, and price of Men Personal Care, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Men Personal Care, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Men Personal Care market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Men Personal Care sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

