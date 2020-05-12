Global Aluminium Foams Market, by application (Anti-intrusion bars, Heat exchangers, Sound absorbers, and others), End User (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial, and Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.

The Aluminium Foams Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The global aluminium foams is segmented on the basis of application, End User and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

ERG Aerospace Corporation

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Admatis Ltd.

American Elements

Aluinvent ZRT

Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd.

Havel Metal Foam

Exxentis

ECKA Granules GmbH

Alveotec

Based on End User, the Aluminium Foams market has been segmented into Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial, and others. The product offers properties such as high porosity, high strength, high energy absorption, and impact resistance. The increasing incorporation of Aluminium Foams in anti-intrusion bars application is expected boost the growth of the global Aluminium Foams market between 2018 and 2025.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

