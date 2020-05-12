The Global Vitamin B5 (Calcium Pantothenate) market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Vitamin B5 is from the B group of vitamins family which are water soluble in nature and assimilated into Coenzyme A and protects the body cells against peroxidative damage by increasing the level of Glutathione. Vitamin B5 is a growth factor and is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and fatty acids.

The market is primarily driven by the increase in usage of vitamin b5 as a dietary supplement in every day routine. In addition, the better product quality, availability and low cost associated to production also fuels the market growth. However, the lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits if vitamin b5 might affect the market growth. Moreover, the increase in R&D activities by government is expected to create many profitable opportunities for the growth of this market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include – DSM, BASF, Xinfa Pharmaceutical and Yifan Pharmaceutical, and others

The Vitamin B5 market is segmented into type, form, application, end user and region. Based on type the market is segmented into Feed Grade, Food Grade, and Medical Grade. Based on form the market is segmented into Injection, Powder, Liquid and Capsules. Further, based on application this market is segmented into Feed industries, Veterinary Medicine industries, Pharmaceuticals industries & Food industries, chemical industries. Based on the end user the market is bifurcated into Pharmaceutical Companies, Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Centers and Contract Research Organization.

