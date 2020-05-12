Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, Application (Polytrimethylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.
The 1,3-Propanediol Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2025. The global 1,3-Propanediol is segmented on the basis of Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Top Key Vendors:
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
- Metabolic Explorer SA
- Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd
- Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd
- Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
- Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd
- SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Others Manufacturers
- …
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2020
Projected Year: 2025
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Growing demand for use as feedstock material and increasing products use in the manufacturing of polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of 1,3-Propanediol during the forecast period.
Based on Application, the 1,3-Propanediol market has been segmented into Polytrimethylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and Others. The increasing incorporation of 1,3-Propanediol in cosmetics & personal care is expected to boost the growth of the global 1,3-Propanediol market between 2020 and 2025.
Research Methodology
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research Types the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and application trends & dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
* Manufacturer,
* Supplier,
* Distributors,
* Government Body & Associations, and
* Research Institute
