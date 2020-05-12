Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, Application (Polytrimethylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.

The 1,3-Propanediol Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2025. The global 1,3-Propanediol is segmented on the basis of Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Top Key Vendors:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Metabolic Explorer SA

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell

Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd

Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd

Metabolic Explorer SA

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Others Manufacturers

…

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2020

Projected Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Growing demand for use as feedstock material and increasing products use in the manufacturing of polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of 1,3-Propanediol during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the 1,3-Propanediol market has been segmented into Polytrimethylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and Others. The increasing incorporation of 1,3-Propanediol in cosmetics & personal care is expected to boost the growth of the global 1,3-Propanediol market between 2020 and 2025.

