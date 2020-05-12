Pro-diet Bar Industry studies protein bars that contain high proportion of protein. Health and wellness market are witnessing high demand for these bars, owing to increase in awareness towards health & wellness among consumers. A wide range of nutrition bars are available to cater to the increasing consumer needs, among which pro-diet bar is one of the highly demanded nutrition bars.

This report focuses on the Pro-diet Bar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pro-diet bars have increased acceptance among the consumers driven by its nutritional attributes. It has less carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, but high protein content, which serves best for consumers who are on protein diet, sportspersons, and gym enthusiasts.

The worldwide market for Pro-diet Bar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Pro-diet Bar Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Naturell

Xterra Nutrition

Nestle (PowerBar)

Coca-Cola (Odwalla)

General Mills

Kelloggs

Promax Nutrition

Nutrisystem

Mars, Incorporated

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Whey Isolate

Soya

Pea Flour

Milk Isolate

Casein

Soy Crisps

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

