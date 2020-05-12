Tape Storage Industry studies products deliver high storage capacities per cartridge with low cost of ownership compared to other storage solutions. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Tape Storage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Tape Storage market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major market driver for growth of tape storage market is unprecedented growth in data due to technological advancements. Due to the regulatory concerns some organizations are needed to store data in tape storage in order to access it forever.

The global Tape Storage market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Tape Storage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Tape Storage Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

IBM

Dell

Quantum

Tandberg Data

HP

NetApp

Fujitsu

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Helical Scan Tape Drives

Minicartridge

Data Cartridge

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Media And Entertainment Sector

BFSI

Healthcare Sector

Transportation

Retail Sector

IT & Telecom Sector

Energy & Utilities

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tape Storage Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Tape Storage Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Tape Storage, with sales, revenue, and price of Tape Storage, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tape Storage, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Tape Storage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Tape Storage sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

