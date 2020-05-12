Neo and Challenger Bank Industry studies banks offering their banking services through digital channels (online or mobile app banking) in Europe and U.S. are expected to boost the market growth. Recent approvals of MYBank and WeBank by the Chinese authorities have provided opportunities to digital-only banks to expand their presence in China.

This report studies the Neo and Challenger Bank market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Neo and Challenger Bank market by product type and applications/end industries.

Digital challenger banks are simplifying the financial world, creating a customer centric approach to services, and transforming the way banking is viewed by the public and the market. In return, they endeavor to deliver larger returns on equity as compared to those offered by prominent traditional banks. They strive to offer greater flexibility when it comes to lending through streamlined operations and costs.

Owing to favorable regulations, higher fintech adoption index, and rise in investments in these countries. The U.S. is expected to be the market leader during the forecast period. China and the UK are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neo and Challenger Bank.

Neo and Challenger Bank Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, BPCE, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Fidor Bank, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Personal

Business

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neo and Challenger Bank Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Neo and Challenger Bank, with sales, revenue, and price of Neo and Challenger Bank, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neo and Challenger Bank, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Neo and Challenger Bank market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Neo and Challenger Bank sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.