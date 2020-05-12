Global Gift Cards Market has been thriving with considerable revenue from previous decades and it is likely to perform vigorously over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Various factors such as development, rapidly increasing demand, lifting population, economic stability are directly and indirectly fuelling growth in the market.

The report forecast global Gift Cards market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.The report offers detailed coverage of Gift Cards industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gift Cards by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Major Players in Gift Cards market are:

Starbucks Corporation

National Gift Card Corp.

Apple Inc.

TransGate Solutions

Amazon.com Inc.

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Edge Loyalty Systems Pty Ltd.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited

Worldpay, Inc.

QwikCilver Solutions

InComm Holdings, Inc.

Buyatab Online, Inc.

Gyft

Target Corporation

Wal-mart Stores, Inc.