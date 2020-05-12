Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Industry studies the ready to drink (RTD) packaged beverages are those sold in a prepared form, ready for consumption. Rising number of health-conscious consumers, elevating hygiene standards and expanding working population are aiding non-alcoholic RTD beverages market.

This report focuses on the Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Moreover, increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle and awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet to reduce life style diseases are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for non-alcoholic RTD beverages over the next five years.

The worldwide market for Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Pepper

Cott

National Beverages

Monster Beverages

Nestle

Dean Foods

Dairy Farmers of America

Starbucks

Market Segment by Type, covers:

CSD

Bottled Water

Juice

Sports & Energy Drinks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Off Trade

On Trade

