Nutrition Bars Industry studies nutritional products which contains cereals and other high energy rich ingredients to provide energy to individual who require quick energy on substitution of a proper meal. Also, increased demand for nutritional bar for weight management with low fat and calorie products is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Nutrition Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritional alternative for meal to save time such as nutritional bar or energy bar which contains high protein and fiber content is expected to register an increase in demand for nutrition bar.

The worldwide market for Nutrition Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Nutrition Bars Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Kellogg

Kashi

Clif Bar

Mars

Premier Nutrition

General Mills

Stokely-Van Camp

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Protein bar

Fibre bar

Snacks bar

Meal-replacement bar

Whole food bar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Direct (online / retail) sales

Indirect sales

