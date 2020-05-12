Global Online Travel Market has been thriving with considerable revenue from previous decades and it is likely to perform vigorously over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Various factors such as development, rapidly increasing demand, lifting population, economic stability are directly and indirectly fuelling growth in the market.

The report forecast global Online Travel market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.The report offers detailed coverage of Online Travel industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Online Travel by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

You Can Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/904662

Major Players in Online Travel market are:

Expedia, Inc.

AirGorilla, LLC

The Priceline Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Thomas Cook Group plc

Hotel Urbano

TripAdvisor Inc.

Hostelworld Group

MakeMytrip Inc.

Ctrip

Trivago

eLong

CheapOair

Hays Travel limited

Airbnb

TUI Group

Tuniu