D-limonene Industry studies a chief constituent in numerous citrus oils such as grapefruit, mandarin, orange, and lemon. It is a pleasant lemon like aroma commonly used as terpene. It is an isomer of limonene used as a chemical. D-limonene has a wide application in air care and furnishing products, cleaning products for electric and electronic items, personal care products, etc. due to its pleasant aroma.

This report focuses on the D-limonene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major factors driving the growth of the global D-limonene market include growing industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, electronics and electrical, etc. Other applications such as furnishing products, air care products, and cleaning products are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global d-limonene market.

High use of D-limonene for reducing the risk of potential pollutants as an alternative to chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and ozone-depleting chemicals is also an important factor fuelling the growth of the compound across the globe. Companies manufacturing D-limonene products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for personal care and food products, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

It is also used as a food additive as a flavoring agent. Therefore the compound is experiencing wide demand in the food and beverages segment across the globe. The demand for D-limonene is growing at a rapid rate over the forecast period attributed to relatively high demand for the compound in products used on a daily basis such as creams, lotions, perfumes, soaps, etc.

The global D-limonene market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to increasing application of the compound in food and personal care industry. The market in North America is expected to register a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific.

The worldwide market for D-limonene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

