The Global Edible Cannabis Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Increase in legalization and use of cannabis are the key driving factors of the market. However, stringent regulations in many regions across the globe may restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

The global edible cannabis market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

* CBD Chocolate

* CBD Mints

* CBD Gummies

* Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Chronic Pain

* Anxiety

* Cancer

* Others

On the basis of sales channel, the market is split into:

* Conventional Stores

* Online Stores

* Pharmacies

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Weller

* PLUS

* CBD Oil Solutions

* Miracle Nutritional Products

* Global Cannabinoids

* Commcan, Inc.

* Global Cannabis Dispensary

* Lucent Botanicals

* Dixie Brands Inc.

* Pure Source Extracts

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product type, sales channel and application market size and their forecast from 2018-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, sales channel and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Edible Cannabis Manufactures

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

