The major players operating in the surgical microscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Haag Streit Holding AG, Alltian (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Keyence Corporation, ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd. among others. The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global surgical microscopes market. For instance, in May 2015, Sony Electronics Medical Systems Division and Haag-Streit USA launched the 3-D imaging technologies in 4-K resolution for surgery. The MCC-3000MT camera and HVO-3000MT 3-D recorder of Sony with HS 5-1000 microscope system of Haag-Streit for neurosurgery. This launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and enter the neurosurgery market with a high-end product.

Surgical microscopes market is segmented by type, application and end user. Global surgical microscopes market, based on the type was segmented into wall mounted, table top, ceiling mounted, and on casters. The surgical microscopes market, based on application was segmented into oncology, urology, ophthalmology, gynecology, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, dentistry, ENT surgeries, neurosurgery & spine surgery. Based on end user, the global surgical microscopes market was segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 578.5 Mn in 2017. The surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018-2025.

Surgical microscopes also referred to as operating microscopes are optical microscopes that are specifically designed for their use in surgical setting. These microscopes are typically designed to perform microsurgical techniques. The use of these microscopes are found in various medical verticals that includes dentistry, ophthalmic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, cancer surgeries, ENT surgery, urology and others. The bright field and fluorescence microscope used in microsurgeries and other minimally invasive surgical procedures offers a clear view of the inaccessible and small parts of the human body to the surgeons that are otherwise not visible through a naked eye. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the surgical microscopes market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes and clinical research organizations, consulting firms, authorities framing reimbursement policies, manufacturers of medical devices and others.

