World coronavirus Dispatch: Future of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market Analyzed in a New Study 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape.

As per the report, the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market are highlighted in the report. Although the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market

Segmentation of the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market.

Pulse Oximetry Perceives High Traction by Providing Safety Net for Neonates in NICUs

Pulse oximetry, a prominent patient monitoring technology, is providing safety for infants and newborns in NICUs, while new advancements in home monitoring enable data transmission of neonates’ vital data to smartphones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has slated screening newborns by using pulse oximeters to be beneficial & effective in identifying numerous life-threating conditions. In current-world healthcare facilities, effective patient monitoring technology is highly bound to effective respiratory care.

When it comes to monitoring newborn babies, particularly in NICUs, extra care & safety is essential, which is often delivered through pulse oximetry. The non-invasive nature of pulse oximetry has made it ideal for application in newborns. Several hospitals have been employing pulse oximeters as the standard of care in their NICUs. For example, the NICU at Pennsylvania-based Reading Hospital utilizes Philips Healthcare’s IntelliVue Monitors, and Covidien’s Nellcor pulse oximeters to ensure positive outcomes for newborn babies.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Important questions pertaining to the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

