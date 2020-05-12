The Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market report, a new addition in the catalog consist of a wide-ranging outlines of the current condition of the market and presents it development and other central factors across the provincial markets. It provides with massive amount of information to its readers that has been collected with the help of numerous primes and subordinate research procedures.

The analysts forecast the Sodium Bicarbonate Market is expected to grow worth of USD +2445 Million and at a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Sodium bicarbonate is usually used as baking soda in food and beverage and animal feed. Big consumption of grains, dairy, sugar, meat and fish products rises the body acid level which results into several health problems. Consumption of baking soda which is generally used term for sodium bicarbonate in food & beverage business. Use of sodium bicarbonate in agrochemical is determined by practice of treating insects in farmlands and washing pesticides from fruits & vegetables.

Top Key Players:

Tata Chemicals, Solvay SA, CIECH S.A., Novacarb (Novacap Group), GHCL Limited, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Jost Chemical Co., Natural Soda LLC and Tornox Alkali Corporation

APAC accounted for the major sodium bicarbonate market share during 2019. The region will continue to contribute to the leading development of the sodium bicarbonate market in the upcoming years because of the rising demand for sodium bicarbonate in China. China majorly rules the market with a CAGR of +6% owing to high consumption volume in end-user industry coupled with increasing percentage of agricultural land.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Segmentation Overview—

By End-User:

Feed

Food & Beverages

Flue gas treatment

Personal care & pharmaceuticals

Detergents & cleaning agents

Hemodialysis

Agriculture

Chemicals

Textile

Others

The report provides qualitative as well as quantitative researched data of the Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market. Along with this, it also incorporates the significant insights into the balanced scenario and the development methods were then adopted by the key players. Rendering to the estimated tenure and studying each data annually, the report has been enlisted to ensure the data is much clear to the clients.

Table of Content:

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Sodium Bicarbonate Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Sodium Bicarbonate Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………………Continue to TOC

