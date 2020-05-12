Diagnosis before transplantation is necessary to prescribe precision medicine to individual patients and to avoid graft rejection, such as T cell-mediated rejection (TCMR) and antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR).

The transplant diagnostics market on the basis of technology is categorized into nucleic acid extraction, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing, and others. Among these, the NGS technology is projected to generate highest revenue in the coming years, owing to highly accurate results in much lesser time in comparison to other technologies.

The transplant diagnostics market based on product type is categorized into instruments, reagents, and software. The software category is expected to witness fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to the high testing efficiency and simplification of workflow in transplant diagnostics.

The transplant diagnostics market in terms of application is classified into liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, heart transplantation, and others. Among these, the liver and kidney transplantation categories are expected to generate maximum revenue in the near future. This is primarily due to the increasing number of cases of liver and kidney failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, the proportion of all kidney transplant recipients was approximately 50% in the U.S.

For instance, in June 2019, Eurofins Scientific S.E., a market player in bioanalytical testing, acquired Transplant Genomics Inc., a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics. The innovative non-invasive tests for the management of patients with silent inflammation and rejection following kidney transplants are subjected to strengthen and complement the Eurofins’s transplant diagnostics offerings.

Some of the major players in the global transplant diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Omixon Biocomputing Ltd., Genome Diagnostics B.V., Eurofins Scientific S.E., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and bioMérieux SA.

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Transplant Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Transplant Diagnostics Market.

This study covers

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

