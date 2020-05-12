Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market its Future Outlook and Trends | P&S Intelligence

Otorhinolaryngology is the medical discipline involving the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases, abnormalities, and other health problems affecting the ears, nose, and throat (ENT), as well as the head and neck, mouth, sinus, and voice box (larynx). It is considered as one of the oldest medical practices in the U.S. Aside from medical management, the specialists are also trained to perform surgeries for the aforementioned body parts, along with plastic and reconstructive surgeries.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/otorhinolaryngology-devices-market/report-sample

The otorhinolaryngology devices market on the basis of type is categorized into the diagnostics device, surgical device, hearing device, and others. Among these, the hearing devices are expected to account for the significant share in the market during the forecast period (2020–2030). This can be attributed to the high prevalence of hearing loss, hearing problems in geriatric population, rising number of product approvals, and technological advancements.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=otorhinolaryngology-devices-market

The otorhinolaryngology devices market is being driven by increasing prevalence of ENT-related disorders and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. For instance, according to National Health Interview Survey in the U.S., around 16% of the U.S. adults had hearing loss during 2014–2016. Hence, increasing prevalence of ENT diseases is expected to boost the market in the coming years. However, the high cost and lack of proper reimbursement policy for hearing aids are restraining the growth in the market.

Some of the key players in the global otorhinolaryngology devices market are involved in adopting several strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, to strengthen their position among competitors.

The key otorhinolaryngology devices market players include Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Hoya Corporation, Acclarent Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Sonova Holdings AG, Demant A/S, and Cochlear Limited.

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market.

This study covers

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook