Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2026

Analysis of the Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Data Business in Oil and Gas market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market
Segmentation Analysis of the Data Business in Oil and Gas Market
The Data Business in Oil and Gas market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Data Business in Oil and Gas market report evaluates how the Data Business in Oil and Gas is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Data Business in Oil and Gas market in different regions including:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.
The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component
- Big Data
- Software
- Data Analytics
- Data Collection
- Data Visualization and Discovery
- Data Management
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
- Software
- Data Management
- Software
- Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
- Project Data Management (PDM)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
- Services
- Consulting & Planning
- Integration & Implementation
- Operation & Maintenance
- Software
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies
- National Oil Companies (NOCs)
- Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
- National Data Repository (NDR)
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application
- Upstream
- Conventional
- Unconventional
- Midstream
- Downstream
Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
