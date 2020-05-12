Wireless brain sensors are devices that monitor intracranial pressure and temperature within the skull of patients suffering from severe traumatic brain injuries or even those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Significant technological advances in brain-computer interfaces have been leading to continuous evolution of brain sensors.
With the increase of patient suffering from brain related disorder also fuel the growth of wireless brain sensing market. Some of the major proceedings for brain sensor are high frequency of neurological disorders due to change in lifestyle, increasing stress level, and drastic variations in the social environments have cumulatively amplified the demand for wireless brain sensing market.
Top Key Players:
EMOTIV Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Muse, and Neurosky and Others
Wireless Brain Sensors Market: Segmentation Overview–
By Product Type:
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Accessories
Electrodes
Chips
In today’s global economic environment, it is very important for organizations to have an associated view of the data across the globe. Wireless Brain Sensors Market drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
By Application:
Traumatic Brain Injuries
Dementia
Parkinson’s disease
Epilepsy
Sleep Disorders
Migraine
Stroke
