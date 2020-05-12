Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on USB Wall Charger Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global USB Wall Charger market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the USB Wall Charger market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the USB Wall Charger market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the USB Wall Charger market.

As per the report, the USB Wall Charger market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the USB Wall Charger market are highlighted in the report. Although the USB Wall Charger market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the USB Wall Charger market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the USB Wall Charger market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the USB Wall Charger market

Segmentation of the USB Wall Charger Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the USB Wall Charger is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the USB Wall Charger market.

Need for Simultaneous Charging of Multiple Devices Boosts Adoption of Multi-Port USB Wall Chargers

Demand for USB wall chargers is on a persistent rise against the backdrop of short battery lives of the new-age electronic devices. With prolonged use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in conjunction with evolving hi-tech lives, the multi-port USB wall charger is being rapidly adopted for charging multiple devices at the same time. Compatibility and fast-charging remain two of the key attributes of a multi-port USB wall charger, thereby fostering its overall popularity quo.

Integration of SmartLiz technology in multi-port USB wall charger is gaining swift prominence, owing to its ability to offer high-speed charging by automatically detecting nature of the connected device. Furthermore, compact multi-port USB wall chargers with high warranty period is gaining significant customer appreciation in terms of usability.

Growing Focus on Certified USB Chargers: Challenge for Unorganized Players, Opportunity for Leading Players

Marked preference by end-users for certified USB chargers is becoming more evident than ever. Consumer orientation toward quality than quantity is likely to favor the growth of leading players in the market. However, the unorganized players may face a decline in adoption of their products.

Prominent players such as Belkin International, Inc., Anker Technology Co. Limited, and Philips have ensured quality-based and standard certifications to enhance customer retention. A recent sampling and compliance project was held by Health Canada, wherein multiple numbers of uncertified USB chargers were tested and were found to pose unacceptable risks of electric shocks. Moreover, ‘The Certified USB Charger Initiative’ was designed with an objective of helping consumers get rid of low-quality or non-compliant USB chargers. Particulars, as such, are likely to make it tough for the unorganized manufacturers to scale up in terms of profits in the USB wall charger market space.

Shift toward USB Type-C Connector as the Latest USB Interface – A Prominent Trend

Transition to USB type-C (USB-C) interface is apparently underway across multiple segments. Efficacy in terms of seamless transfer of data and video along with superlative charging abilities is fostering the popularity of USB type-C in diverse verticals, such as smartphones and laptops.

With smaller and thinner versions of electronic devices getting introduced, the conventional and massive USB ports have become complete misfits. With USB Type-C offering a new connector standard with small size and high-scale recognition of its associated benefits, USB-C interface is highly likely to proliferate in case of new-age devices.

USB Wall Charger Market- Definition

The USB wall charger refers to a universal power adapter that enables users to plug into multiple varieties of electrical socket. A USB wall charger optimally delivers power requirements as much as the device needs. A USB wall charger is designed in a way so that it is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices such as Apple iPhone, iPad, android phones, and laptops.

USB Wall Charger Market- About the Report

Fact.MR has published a new study of USB wall charger market, wherein the growth roadmap of the USB wall charger market has been studied for the forecast period of 2018-2027. The report on USB wall charger market offers an extensive coverage of the all the vital aspects of USB wall charger market that have a profound influence on the growth of USB wall charger market.

USB Wall Charger Market Structure

The USB wall charger market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the USB wall charger market has been segmented into 1-port, 2-port, 3-port, 4-port, and others.

By application, the USB wall charger market has been classified into commercial, individual, and others. The USB wall charger market has been analyzed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

USB Wall Charger Market- Research Methodology

The USB wall charger market report offers a detailed and thorough elaboration on the research methodology leveraged to analyze the USB wall charger market. In the research methodology section of USB wall charger market report, multi-pronged research approaches have been used, such as primary research and secondary research, to garner useful and actionable insights on the growth course of USB wall charger market.

The primary research approach in the USB wall charger market research methodology comprises of a comprehensive interviews and interactions with industry experts and domain-specific analysts. Moreover, the secondary research in the USB wall charger market research methodology involves an in-depth study of vital industry databases, published industry particulars, published articles, and other credible sources.

