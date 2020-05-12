Structural health monitoring solutions are used for the detection of any kind of damage to architectural structures. These help civil engineers in monitoring structures, such as buildings, dams, bridges, turbines, and stadiums, affected by external factors and assessing their structural integrity to improve safety measures.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/structural-health-monitoring-market/report-sample

Growing infrastructural investments, technological advancements in wireless sensor networks, toughening government regulations for the sustainability of structures, and rising awareness on the benefits of structural screening are some of the key factors driving the global structural health monitoring market.

The structural health monitoring market, based on offering, is categorized into hardware and software & services. Between the two, the hardware category held the larger market share in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to a significant drop in the cost of sensors and data acquisition systems, which are integral components of the systems meant for structural monitoring.

Due to the presence of a large number of players, the structural health monitoring market is highly competitive in nature, with companies increasingly focusing on the launch of new products to increase their customer base and market share.

Make Enquiry : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=structural-health-monitoring-market

Besides, expanding infrastructure facilities in the LATAM region, especially in Brazil and Mexico, are driving the market in the region. In addition, governments in South and North America are taking steps toward boosting the adoption of monitoring systems in different structural applications to ensure security.