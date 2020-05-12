Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Digital Out-of-Home Market – Trends Assessment by 2026

Analysis of the Global Digital Out-of-Home Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Digital Out-of-Home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Out-of-Home market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Digital Out-of-Home market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Digital Out-of-Home market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Digital Out-of-Home market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Digital Out-of-Home market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Digital Out-of-Home market

Segmentation Analysis of the Digital Out-of-Home Market

The Digital Out-of-Home market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Digital Out-of-Home market report evaluates how the Digital Out-of-Home is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Digital Out-of-Home market in different regions including:

Some of the key vendors in the digital-out-of-home market are JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

For instance, in July 2018, Lamar Advertising Company entered into partnership with Wieden-Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media with an objective to launch a digital-out-of-home campaign for the Los Angeles International Airport. The digital billboards in the campaign use dynamic data from real-time flights and display the content when the passengers leave the airport. This digital-out-of-home campaign displayed vouchers to passengers of Delta Airlines

In October 2017, ELAN Media, one of the leading companies that specialise in innovation communication and advertising, entered into partnership with Quividi, an audience analytics provider. Through this partnership, both the companies introduced anonymous video analytics technology (AVA) that enables ELAN Media to precisely measure the audience of their digital-out-of-home assets in real-time.

In April 2018, JCDecaux Australia entered into a partnership with Seedooh, a campaign delivery reporting platform provider. Through this partnership, Seedooh’s reporting and verification platform will be integrated into the JCDecaux system to provide real-time delivery data fordigital-out-of-home campaigns.

In October 2017, Lamar Advertising Company entered into an agreement with Ultravision International, a manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, with an objective to purchase LED billboard lights and modular LED display panels from Ultravision.

Questions Related to the Digital Out-of-Home Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Digital Out-of-Home market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Digital Out-of-Home market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

