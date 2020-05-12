Vegetable proteins, or veggie proteins, are the protein products that are extracted from plant sources. These sources may include soya, peas, and lentils among other sources. Soya is the most common source of vegetable proteins. And it has been used as the main source of vegetable protein since long, available in a powdered, granulated and textured form for various applications and end-use segments. Vegetable proteins have been utilized by multiple industries for their nutritional benefits and textural properties. Since vegetable proteins provide all the nutrition profile of a complete protein rich diet without the downside of the animal cruelty that comes into play in normal animal-derived proteins, vegetable protein is being preferred over animal sourced proteins by the modern consumer.

The rise of vegan culture and flexitarianism is a key factor for increased vegetable protein demand in the market

Vegetable protein plays an important role in the vegan/ vegetarian diet. To obtain a proper nutrition profile which might result from a strict vegan diet, individuals often turn to vegetable protein supplements to acquire those. With the increase in the vegan population, more and more companies are trying to accommodate to the changing food culture and are pushing forward more vegetable protein products in the market. One more segment of a vegetable protein that has seen a surge in demand is that of texturized vegetable proteins with the increased vegetarianism, more of the non-vegetarian population is shifting to vegetarianism. This is accompanied by the need for food products that mimic animal-derived products. This is where texturized vegetable proteins are playing an important part. Texturized vegetable proteins are an integral part of meat analogs and meat substitutes which have found a strong base in the food and beverage industry over the last few years. As more companies globally are trying to adapt to the newfound love of people for meat substitutes, the demand for vegetable proteins has only witnessed an upward trend of growth. The vegetarian trend has also affected the Horeca and processed foods sector as well, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins are now being used instead of animal proteins or yeast proteins as a flavor enhancer in multiple food products to serve the requirements of vegetarian food products.

Vegetable proteins have found its way into health supplements.

For decades, health supplements, especially protein supplements have been consisting of that derived from animal milk or eggs and so on. The preference for vegetable proteins has seen multiple companies coming out with vegetable proteins based health supplements that now appeal to a wider consumer base. The marketing effort from the vegetable protein based supplements has been focused on the benefits of a purer form of proteins and cruelty-free nature while delivering the same or better results than that of the whey protein counterparts.

By Form, The Global Vegetable Protein Market Has Been Segmented As:

Powdered

Texturized

By Source, The Vegetable Protein Market Has Been Segmented As:

Soya

Pea

Hemp

Rice

Others

By End-Use, The Vegetable Protein Market Has Been Segmented As:

Health supplements

Bakery

Processed foods

Horeca

Others

Global vegetable protein market: key players

Some of the key market player in the global vegetable proteins market are, ADM Specialty Ingredients (Europe) B.V, Cargill, Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Roquette S.A., BENEO GmbH, OPTIMUM NUTRITION, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Coperion GmbH, House Foods America Corporation, SunOpta, Puris etc.