The objective of North America Data Center Cooling market report is to provide a detailed analysis of ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyse the growth trends, and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the North America Data Center Cooling market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

North America Data Center Cooling report is most relevant, exclusive, fair and creditable international market research report which converts complex market insights into simpler version. With this North America Data Center Cooling report you can focus on the data and realities of ICT industry which helps to keep you on the right path. North America Data Center Cooling market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. This North America Data Center Cooling market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

In the United States, during the years 1998 – 2010, the number of data centers increased from approximately 430 to 2,000 and the overall power usage of data centers experienced a doubling between the years 2000 – 2006. Managing data centers is becoming increasingly complex as the pressure to “Go Green” is being observed worldwide. Data center managers are faced with the challenge of consolidating power through virtualization, blade servers, more efficient power supplies, and several other methods. With increasing number of data storage requirement globally, construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to increase in the growth of North America data center cooling market. As a result of this, the number of data centre cooling in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of .

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in the upsurge of demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly effecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the increasing demand for data center cooling solutions to avoid overheating of the data centers, which is influencing the North America Data Center Cooling market to prosper during the forecast period.

The colocation data centre segment captures more revenue share in the North America Data Centre Cooling market by data centre type. The demand for colocation services is giving a rise to construction of mega data centers as it offers economies of scale. Thus, it is anticipated that the colocation and cloud software as service products will increase in the coming years as well as drive the North America Data Centre Cooling market.

The liquid cooling solutions for data center cooling are creating a massive turbulence in the industry globally. The liquid cooling technology is the ideal solution to cater the requirements of the next gen data center. This technology provides various advantages over the legacy air cooling systems including lesser carbon footprint, lower TCO, better energy efficiency, higher reliability of server, and less noisy data centers among other advantages. Despite some of the cons of liquid cooling solutions including requirement of maintenance skills for liquid cooling solutions and high CAPEX cost, it is advantageous over the long run. The liquid cooling data centers around are witnessing around 20 – 30% reduction in the consumption of power, catering to the challenge of high power consumption in a data center. Thus, creating huge opportunity for the North America Data Centre Cooling Market in the forecast period.

