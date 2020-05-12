COVID-19: Potential impact on Technical Films Market – Application Analysis by 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Technical Films market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Technical Films market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Technical Films market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Technical Films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Technical Films market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Technical Films market across various geographies such as:

increasing demand for anti fog films and rising inclination towards high performance surface protection material.

Technical films to witness increased demand from the food and beverage sector in the coming years

Food and beverage industry has been expanding at a high rate since several years. The use of technical films in this sector is boosting the growth of the global technical films market. Food and beverage segment in the end use industry category is projected to grow at a moderate rate to register a value CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the food and beverage end use segment reflected a valuation of around US$ 11.7 Bn and is estimated to reach a value a bit over US$ 18 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. This segment is likely to lead the global technical films market during the period of forecast.

Building and construction sector to significantly contribute to the growth of the global technical films market during the assessment period

Building and construction segment in the end use industry category is anticipated to grow at a steady value CAGR of 5.1% throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2027. This segment is valued at about US$ 4,450 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027).

Cosmetic and personal care and chemical end use segments projected to grow at the same rate; however, the latter showcases comparatively high market strength

Technical films also find use in chemical industry. The use of technical films in chemical sector is mainly to enhance the ability to resist hazardous chemicals. The chemical segment in the end use industry category is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The cosmetic and personal care segment is projected to grow at the same pace, however reflects low market share as compared to chemical segment. In 2017, the chemical segment is estimated to be valued at about US$ 2,800 Mn and is expected to reach a value of around US$ 4,800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. Whereas the cosmetic and personal care segment is expected to touch a value much less than US$ 3 Bn by 2027 end.

