Global algorithm trading market has been categorized by functions, the market is broken down into order management and risk management & compliances. In coming years demand for risk management is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rising need for end-to-end risk assessment process by the businesses, whereas order management would continue to grow at a steady pace. The application segment is fragmented into equities, commodities, FOREX, funds, future & options, fixed income and derivatives among others. In coming years, the FOREX is expected to showcase positive outlook for the investors whereas Funds, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are expected to grow at relatively the highest rate.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous development in electronic trading over the coming years. Japan, Australia, and China being some of the key countries contributing to the APAC market growth.

There has been constant development in algorithm trading industry. Recently, AlgoTrader introduced its ALGOTRADER 4.0, with comprehensive and integrated version. The main feature of ALGOTRADER 4.0 is it can minimize workloads, automate, reduce development time, and trading costs. Furthermore, InfoReach, Inc. had also extended its support for the MiFID II directive for its EMS, OMS and FIX engine products. Some of the leading algorithm trading market players are AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Lime Brokerage LLC, FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading LLC and Citadel LLC, among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global algorithm trading market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current algorithm trading market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in algorithm trading market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of algorithm trading in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for algorithm trading market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

