In Europe, Several new implementation and renewal of existing communication networks are planned in recent years to cater to the growing demand for advanced communication networks. For instance, in Netherland, the C2000 TETRA network is being renewed to provide communication for all emergency services in the country. In response to the implementation of the advanced network in the region, companies are also making strategic initiatives to enter the market to cater to the demands of users in the newly developed communication network. For instance, in May 2017 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited announced the strategic acquisition of Sepura – second largest company in public security in Europe. With this acquisition, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited aims to increase its technical expertise and channel partnership in critical communication market across Europe. With voice being one of the essential forms of communication, the increasing demand for reliable and secure communication will continuously pave the way for future deployments of the communication network.

The Land Mobile Radio market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for the high adoption of Land Mobile Radios is the needs of users and regulatory bodies encouraging the move towards digital mobile technology from analog. This move in technology aids in the improvement of spectral efficiency and take advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area, customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the market for land mobile radios.

The key companies profiled in this report include Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Simoco Telecommunications Ltd., RELM Wireless Corporation (BK Technologies), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Tait Communications Ltd., Thales Group, Icom Inc, JVC Kenwood Corporation, and Cartel Communication Systems Inc.

The global land mobile radio market is segmented based on type, i.e. hand portable and in-vehicle. Hand portable LMR has gained traction owing to its small dimensions and easy to use applications. Commercial, public and industrial application of LMR are on the rise over the forecast period thus boosting the market growth. Hand portable radios are also termed as mobile radio and walkie-talkie. Agriculture, construction and emergency services are some of the major end users of portable LMR.

The global land mobile radio market is segmented based on technology, i.e. analog and digital. The digital segment is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Digital mobile radios provide a low-complexity digital standard to replace the analog radio. Whereas, digital radios operate in digital mode using binary numbers to transmit voice digitally. This helps to transmit a much clearer. Furthermore, these digital radios can distinguish background noises and choose not to transmit it. Digital radios have various technologies of operation; they are namely DMR, TETRA, P25 and others (NXDN, dPMR, and MPT1327).

Key findings of the study:

APAC is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of land mobile radio market and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5%.

Based on the application, the public safety & government segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the frequency, the 700 MHz and above segment are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of communication systems in defense and civil government applications in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is driving the growth of the LMR market in North America. Major customers of LMR devices in the U.S. include government officials and their prime contractors seeking high-grade encryption solutions for military and commercial applications. Military and commercial sector safety personnel operating across the U.S. use a different type of radio systems including vehicle-mounted, handheld and airborne radios are operating at different frequencies for voice and data communication. Companies operating in North America are continuously developing advanced communication solutions in accord with the particular demand of countries within the region. For instance, the market in the U.S. is undergoing a modernization cycle driven by wideband technology leading a swift transition to the development of wideband communication systems. The U.S. army chose Harris Corporation to supply 2-channel vehicular radio system, the AN/VRC-118 which uses the DoD- developed wideband networking waveform. Under commercial application, large utility companies seeking wide area and multi-state LMR systems are also driving the growth of the market in the U.S.

