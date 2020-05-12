According to Publisher, the Global Atomic Magnetometers Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are high sensitivity to weak magnetic fields, low initial cost, low maintenance cost. However, design issues faced by engineers and necessity to heat sensor vapor cell before operation may hamper the market growth.

Atomic magnetometers are the devices, which are used for high sensitivity detection of magnetic fields in a large number of applications such as locating unexploded underground structures to detecting biomagnetic fields associated with heart and brain. Atomic magnetometers also enable accurate prediction of studies related to drug delivery for pharmaceutical development.

Some of the key players of Atomic Magnetometers Market include Sinclair Research Center, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Varian Associates, Intel Corporation, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Southwest Sciences, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Singer Company.

Products Covered:

– Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer

– Cold Atomic Magnetometry

Channels Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

– Biological

– Medical

– Other End Users

Applications Covered:

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging

– Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

