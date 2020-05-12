Global Leisure Boat Market valued approximately USD 35.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are fluctuating economic situations, a rise in consumer disposable income across the world and booming tourism sector. A Leisure Boat is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sportsmanlike recreation. They are also used for holidays, for example on a canal, river, waterway, lake, in an archipelago or coastal area and are usually kept on marinas.

The regional analysis of Global Leisure Boat Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By New Leisure Boat:

– Motorized

o Yacht

o Personal Boats

o Outboard Boats

– Non-Motorized

o Canoes

o Kayaks

By Used Leisure Boat:

– Motorized

o Yacht

o Personal Boats

o Outboard Boats

– Non-Motorized

o Canoes

o Kayaks

By Equipment:

– IoT Sensors

o Voltage Meter

o Temperature & Motion Sensor

o Water Detection Sensor

– Telematics Solutions

– Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Avon Marine, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Chaparral Boats, Inc., Baja Marine, Brunswick Corporation, Carlisle Paddles Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats Inc., and so on. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

