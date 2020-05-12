According to Publisher, the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Rising use of autonomous delivery vehicles efficiency and better consumer experience compared to existing modes of delivery need for better efficiency in processes such as logistics and recent technological advancements are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, malfunctioning of robots and the growth of unemployment are hindering the market growth.

The major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd, Dispatch Inc., Marble Robot Inc., Nuro, Inc., Starship Technologies, Eliport, Kiwi, Robby Technologies, TeleRetail, Savioke, Inc, Anybot, Carbon Robotics, and 3D Robotics.

Autonomous Delivery robots are the robots that are designed and programmed to deliver the shipments, couriers, food, and other material from one destination to another destination by using onboard GPS and connectivity or any other guiding technology. These are equipped with motors, cameras, GPS, and sensors, which can be used to drive and guide the robot and others. These autonomous robots are now center of attention due to increasing demand for courier, food chain and other business which needs a delivery system.

Based on the end-user, the logistics segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to various technological innovations. The autonomous mobile robots help manage an entire logistics chain of spare parts, from order intake to customer delivery. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to huge investments made by several companies in ADRs.

Types Covered:

– Semi-Autonomous Robots

– Fully Autonomous Robots

End Users Covered:

– Hospitality

– Retail

– Logistics

– Healthcare

– Restaurants

– Hotels

– Other End Users

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Type

6 Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By End User

7 Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

