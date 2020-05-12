According to Publisher, the Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for intelligent buildings, rising emphasis on reducing utility costs and growing security concerns for buildings, growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions and increasing electricity demand-supply gap are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, faulty connections and loss of connection with the BAS are inhibiting the growth of the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

ABB, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, CONTROL4, DELTA CONTROLS, Distech Controls, Dwyer, Emerson Electric, Evon Technologies, Honeywell, Itron, Johnson Controls International, Legrand`, Lutron, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Building Automation and Control System (BACS) refers to centralized systems that monitor, control, and verification of the functions of building services systems. There is growing to go beyond between the concepts of BACS and the need to learn from the accumulated data to operate buildings more efficiently. Increasingly this includes technologies such as the internet of things to become smart buildings.

Depending on the type, building management software (BMS) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the product category over the forecast period. It is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that control and monitors the building’s automatic and electrical tools such as freshening, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and safety systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share due to the growth in emerging businesses in developing countries such as China, and India with many clients opting for smart office systems.

Some of the key players profiled in the Building Automation and Control Systems Market include ABB, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, CONTROL4, DELTA CONTROLS, Distech Controls, Dwyer, Emerson Electric, Evon Technologies, Honeywell, Itron, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Lutron, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Products Covered:

– Access Control

– Electronic Security and Safety

– Energy Management Systems

– Fire and Life Safety

– Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning

– Other Products

Communication Technologies Covered:

– Wireless

– Wired

Types Covered:

– Lighting Management

– Environmental Control

– Building Management Software

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Government

– Hospitality

– Industrial

– Institutional

– IT/ITEs

– Residential

– Retail

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Product

6 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Communication Technology

7 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Type

8 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Application

9 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

