Helicopter Skid Landing Gear Market: Introduction

The landing gear or undercarriage in aviation sector is an assembly that supports an aircraft on the ground which permits it to takeoff, land and taxi. A helicopter is a type of aircraft which can land vertically and take off, also known as rotary aircraft, which can rotate and hover in the air and can move sideways and backwards while aloft. Depending on the surface, the helicopter skid landing gear is used.

The fixed landing gear in the helicopters is known as helicopter skid landing gear which supports the helicopter when it is in contact with the ground. The landing gear can withstand loads made during ground handling, and landing, resulting it into preventing ground resonance by providing a stable platform. As the helicopter skid landing gear offers more support, it is easier to land on it.

Helicopter Skid Landing Gear Market: Dynamics

Over the past few years, the improve in the global economic conditions has been seen which has fueled the demand of aircrafts, helicopters, choppers etc. which in turn will drive the market for helicopter skid landing gear. When associated with UAVs with fixed wing, the helicopters are more proficient of performing tasks in high challenging and risky circumstances or environments with their elite capabilities including hovering, vertical takeoff and landing in limited launching spaces. This will drive the market for helicopter skid landing gear.

Helicopter skid landing gear is simple and lighter in weight than wheel gear which requires brakes and hydraulic system, resulting the best choice for consideration. With the growth of electronic technology, onboard avionics are shrinking in size and weight which will drive the market for helicopter skid landing gear. One of the most prominent factor for helicopter skid landing gear is that the maintenance required for it is minimum. The helicopter skid landing gear is necessary for operating in the ice-bound areas which makes them to drive their market.

The helicopters that do more number of landings per flying hour have more cross-tubes and skids approaching up often for replacement and checks thereby diminishing the maintenance payoffs. Helicopter skid landing gear has a major drawback of ground handling which requires man power, power-assisted tugs, transporters or dolly for mobility.

Helicopter Skid Landing Gear Market: Segmentation

The helicopter skid landing gear market can be segmented by gear type, material type, assembly, and helicopter type.

By gear type, the helicopter skid landing gear market can be segmented as:

High skid gear

Low skid gear

By material type, the helicopter skid landing gear market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Titanium

By assembly, the helicopter skid landing gear market can be segmented as:

Retrofit Forward and Aft Cross Tubes Forward and Aft Saddle Assemblies Side Stop Clamp Assemblies Abrasion Strip Landing Gear Damper Assemblies Skid Tubes

Linefit

By helicopter type, the helicopter skid landing gear market can be segmented as:

Commercial Helicopter

Military Helicopter

Civil Helicopter

Helicopter Skid Landing Gear Market: Regional Overview

Owing to the expansion of the aerospace and aviation sector the global helicopter skid landing gear market is anticipated to see a noteworthy growth over the forecast period. Improvising professional growth and living standard in the developing markets like Latin America, Asia Pacific region to observe noteworthy growth for helicopter skid landing gear market. Mature countries in the Europe and North America region are anticipated to witness progressing market situations in the helicopter skid landing gear market.

Civil aircrafts are concentrating up to benefit more travelers by developing their fleets and by adding new generation helicopters and aircrafts that are more fuel efficient and light weighted.

On the version of developed economy and appearance of significant manufacturers, North America region specifically, is projected to arise as the fastest growing region over the next few years. Lucrative markets such as Europe and North America is to introduce more innovative helicopter skid landing gear which will boost the robust development of the market. Developing countries such as India, Brazil are expected to see significant demand for helicopter skid landing gear due to increasing industrialization.

Helicopter Skid Landing Gear Market: Market Participants

Examples of few of the key participants in the global helicopter skid landing gear market are identified across the value chain which include:

Dart Aerospace Ltd.

Bell Textron Inc.

Safran Landing Systems

Aéro Montréal

Robinson Helicopter Company

ELEB

Airbus Helicopters

MD Helicopters, Inc

HeliVert

Helibras

