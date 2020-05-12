Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market

A recent market research report on the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market

The presented report dissects the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

Solvay Novecare has recently launched its Miracare® SOFT S-525, a sulfate-free shampoo, but can be used for hair as well as body wash. Solvay claims that its new product runs well with the current trend in the personal care industry toward softer products.

REWOTERIC® AM C, a highly skin and hair compatible amphoteric surfactant, enables strong viscosifying and foaming properties, in addition to being preservative-free. Systematic tests have been carried out for the product, and it has been proved that this sulfate-free surfactant system is significantly beneficial to improve the hair health.

Herbal Essences entered into a strategic partnership with Environmental Working Group, for launching its new sulfate-free shampoo products, namely, Birch Bark extract and Honey & Vit B. These products have been launched under the EWG guidance for deeming their safety and environmental friendly nature.

Key players operating in the sulfate free shampoo market include Loreal S.A, Avlon Industries, Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Procter & Gamble, AG Hair, Pravana, Johnson and Johnson, Sephora USA Inc., Nexxus, Christina Moss Naturals, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Vogue International LLC, Natura Supply Co., Aura Vedic, Himalaya Herbals, California Baby, Patanjali Ayurveda, MamaEarth, Babo Botanicals, Sundial Brands LLC, Leonor Greyl USA, and Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.

Additional Insights

Liquid Shampoos Remain the Preferred Variant

Liquid shampoos have been sought-after among consumers, primarily in light of their ease of use and convenience. Liquid shampoos account for over 70% sales of the sulfate-free shampoos worldwide, with sales in 2018 estimated at revenues worth over US$ 2,800 Mn. However, dry shampoo or “shampoo bars” according to the latest trend have been gaining a palpable momentum across the globe.

These dry variants rid the requirement of bottle packaging and prevent spill overs and relevant issues, which in turn has led them into witnessing widespread acceptance among travel enthusiasts in particular. Economic nature of these shampoo bars have further driven their sales in the developing and underdeveloped nations, where price remains of the most important aspects for consumers. Environmental benefits of shampoo bars in terms of being plastic-free, bio-degradable, naturally conditioning, and super concentrated, continues to drive their popularity.

Research Scope

Research Methodology Insights and forecast of the sulfate-free shampoo market offered in this reports re backed by a robust research methodology. The research approach followed involves comprehensive primary and secondary researches. Analysts developing this report have carried out extensive face-to-face and telephonic interviews with leading sulfate free shampoo industry players to gain first-hand information and derive appropriate insights. Exhaustive secondary researches have been conducted to gain more intelligence into the trends, growth determinants, impediments, and opportunities, for key players operating in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Information obtained through primary interview have been used to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, and the data collected overall has been finally validated from our in-house industry experts. This report serves as an authentic source of intelligence for the sulfate-free market players, who can leverage the information in the report for making factual and triumphant decision for future trajectory of their businesses in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Research Methodology of this Report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Sulfate-Free Shampoo market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

