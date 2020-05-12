The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Introduction

A drum brake is a system consisting set of brake shoes that are forced on the outer drum shaped cover, in order to stop the vehicle. Therefore, it is known as a drum brake. It is an elementary and cost-effective type of brake system used in automotive. The drum brake system is existent from long time and it has become an ingrained part of the automobile industry. In heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles mostly drum brakes are equipped. Referring to increasing production of vehicles the demand for automotive drum brakes is escalating. Campaigns by the automotive governing council to increase the awareness of braking systems are urging the automotive manufacturers to improve braking systems. This is subsequently predicted to surge the demand for automotive drum brake systems in the forecast period.

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Dynamics

The demand for drum brakes is increasing owing to the rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicles. The automotive drum brakes are majorly used in commercial vehicles on account of being most cost-efficient braking system. Moreover, the installation of drum brakes is uncomplicated and they can operate using hydraulic and mechanical actuators. On account of being equipped with servo brakes that can multiply braking force, a power booster for increasing the braking force is not required for drum brakes. Furthermore, it is placed inside the wheel hub, decreasing the chances of external damage and frequent replacement. Owing to these factors the maintenance cost of drum brakes is low, driving the demand for the automotive drum market.

The automotive drum brake market is affected by development in disc brakes market in last few years, as disc brakes are relatively more efficient and require less maintenance. The passenger vehicles are implementing disc brakes for front wheels and drum brakes for rear wheels. Expansion and development in disc brake market is expected to curtail the automotive drum brake market during forecast period. However the installation of disc brakes is complex and maintenance cost is more. So, equipping disc brakes will lead to rise in cost of heavy vehicles. Additionally, the low growth of commercial vehicles is hampering the growth in automotive drum brakes market.

One of the latest innovation that will create surge in automotive drum market is rising trend of electric parking brake (EPB) for compact cars having drum brakes. Manufacturers have introduced braking system with merging EPB and drum brakes, moreover the hand brake lever is likely to be replaced by advanced features in coming years. These will be responsible for elevating the automotive drum brake market in the forecasted period.

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Segmentation

The global automotive drum brake market has been segmented by product type, by braking type, by application.

By product type:

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Two Leading Shoe Brake

Servo Brake

By braking type:

Normal Braking

Automatic Self-adjustment

Emergency Braking

By application:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles



Automotive Drum Brake Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive drum brake market for countries in Asia Pacific region expanding due to the larger production of vehicles in the region followed by the North America which is a major producer of the commercial vehicles. However, the market for Europe is likely to be contracted on account of rising preference toward disc brakes even for commercial vehicles.

For the countries in Asia Pacific region like China, India, Japan etc., the factors such as the increase in number of constructional activities and the smart city initiatives by the governments, will drive the market for commercial vehicles, which in turn is expected to escalate the growth in automotive drum market. These factors are anticipated to make the dominance of Asia Pacific region in global automotive drum market.

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in global automotive drum market are:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Brembo S.p.A.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

TRW Automotive

Haldex Group

Hella Pagid GmbH

Bosch Ltda.

Cardone

Dorman Products

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive drum brake market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the automotive drum brake market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.

