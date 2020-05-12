The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Market Outlook

An automotive dyno meter is a testing equipment that helps to record torque, power, force and mechanics of vehicle. The practice of this testing equipment is significant throughout the manufacture cycle of a vehicle, making it a necessary equipment of all vehicle assembly lines. Automotive dyno meter equipment is also used in vehicle engine manufacturing plants, laboratories or the automotive testing service to evaluate performance of vehicle.

Automotive dyno meters and test standards cover a wide range of end use applications, but are most frequently used to test manufactured items for adherence to requirement while simulating real-world operating conditions. While ‘test stand’ is a more common term describing a machine that could test nearly any item such as pumps, electrical or automotive components. An automotive dyno meter is used to measure power or torque and precisely associated with motor or motor automobile testing.

Increasing electric and hybrid vehicle production will need more specialized testing stands:

Automotive factories are looking at buying new test stands to support the production of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Drive equipment on existing test stands may go out-dated, so services of components will be hard to perform

Manufacturing costs will increase with energy prices if prevailing equipment is not substituted with a more energy efficient solution

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Dynamics

The thriving automotive industry, increase of automotive production rate and undergoing of compliance tests to meet industry standards and ratings are the main factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for automobile refurbishment and restoration, is contributing significantly to the sales of automotive dyno meter market. With the increase of vehicular traffic in both emerging and developed economies has raised the demand for automobiles for daily transportation and commutation of materials and goods across several locations. One more factor positively influencing the market is the augmented applicability of dyno meter in many others sectors that require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines.

Moreover, increasing technological innovations such as introduction of ETPS (engine torque pulsation simulation) dynamometer and accessibility of automation processes such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position recognition are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Trend

Commercial Vehicles manufacturers and automotive ancillaries that go into a new vehicle already have test stands and dyno meter equipment that may be out-of-date and in need of control/drive retrofit. These end users who already have older testing stands suffer from down time, do experience trouble in obtaining spares and incur excessive energy consumption.

Thus the OEMs looking to buy test stands may want specific features in the drive/control system which every supplier cannot offer the same. Alternatively, they may be considering to purchase a new test stand or dyno meter and may want to specify certain equipment in addition.

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Regional Outlook

Geologically, Eastern and Western Europe regions are considered to hold a major market share in the automotive dyno meter market, followed by the Asia-pacific. Countries like France, Germany and UK are the main countries in the Western Europe region that have augmented the development of the automotive dyno meter market owing to substantial sales of commercial vehicles. In addition with this, the increase in number of automotive factories in these regions will subsequently augment the use for automotive dyno meters.

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Automotive Dyno Meter Market can be segmented into:

Chassis Automotive Dyno Meter

Engine Automotive Dyno Meter

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Dyno Meter Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Dyno Meter Market: Market Participants

The overall market of Automotive Dyno Meter market used for numerous application is comparatively fragmented and manufacturers see the potential to increase the pace of the growth by the way of product launches and sales through new channels. Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Automotive Dyno Meter market across the globe are: Avllist, Horiba, Meidensa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seirra Instruments, Inc., Power Test to name a few

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

