The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Simulation Table Market: Introduction

A system designed specifically for high frequency testing of automotive vehicle components is known as Simulation Table or mulita axis shaker table (MAST). A combination of software and hardware integration, Simulation Table is used to simulate displacement and acceleration outputs. Noise and vibration, vehicle components, durability, functional testing are some of the key applications of Simulation Table.

Hydraulic Simulation Table provide high payload capacity and these systems are significantly used for fatigue testing. Whereas Electric Simulation Table are comparatively cleaner and quieter, designed to perform functional testing. Hydraulic Simulation Table consume more energy than electric Simulation Table.

Earlier it took near about three to four years, to develop a new car model. At present times, with better-engineered Simulation Tables, the time has been reduced to 18-24 months. Initially automotive industry relied on Simulation Tables for fatigue testing which is now used for functional testing. Instead of simulating each axis separately, engineers can opt for six degrees of freedom systems, which includes XYZ rotation and XYZ displacement.

Simulation Table Market: Dynamics

Sales of Simulation table is directly related to growth of automotive industry. Increasing demand for passenger vehicles is creating significant opportunity for the manufacturers in the global simulation table market.

Increasing penetration of ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) in economic category vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for advanced testing and calibration equipment subsequently aiding to the growth of Simulation table market

Higher accuracy of outputs compared to analytical models, with the ability to find unexpected phenomenon adds to the benefits of a Simulation Table. Increased demand for fuel efficient vehicles, safety measures and comfort from the consumer end is driving the market growth. Advanced Simulation Table is significant for automotive manufacturers to develop smart vehicles. Significant reduction in the development time of new vehicles has lead the manufacturers towards adoption of Simulation Table.

Hydraulic Simulation Table require additional technology to cool the oil and are high in cost, which pose a challenge to the manufacturers active in Simulation Table market.

Rising trend of hybrid as well as self-driving automated vehicles is leading towards manufacturers to increase their focus on implementing enhanced technology in the Simulation Tables. With the introduction of 8 degrees of freedom system, the technology is expanding its horizon to other application such as earthquake assessment and packaging industry.

Simulation Table Market: Segmentation

The global Simulation Table market can be segmented on the basis of product type, payload capacity, table type and end use.

By Product Type, the global Simulation Table market can be segmented as:

Hydraulic Simulation Table

Electric Simulation Table

By Payload Capacity, the global Simulation Table market can be segmented as:

Small Simulation Table (less than 700 kg)

Standard Simulation Table (700-1000 kg)

High Frequency Simulation Table (Above 1000 kg)

By Table Type, the global Simulation Table market can be segmented as:

Round Table

Square Table

By End-use, the global Simulation Table market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Simulation Table Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia Pacific, countries with prominent demand of passenger vehicles such as India and China are expected to create an upsurge in the global simulation table market. Growing technological advancement in automotive industry in Japan is expected to boost the Simulation Table market. Demand for luxury vehicles and sports cars in North America, is ultimately leading to the growth in Simulation Table market. Owing to the remote development of automotive industry in Middle East and Africa the Simulation Table market is expected to show uptick growth. Although emerging economy such as Nigeria is expected to propel the demand for simulation table. Whereas in European countries such as Germany, France and Italy the automotive industry is creating noteworthy opportunities for the simulation table market.

Simulation Table Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Simulation Table market are:

Moog Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.

WESTEST

IMV Corporation.

Servotest

Weiss Technik

Bosch Rexroth AG

MTS Systems Corporation

Instron

ACTIDYN

The research report on the Simulation Table market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Simulation Table market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

