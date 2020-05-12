The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Water Truck Market: Introduction

Water trucks are vehicles used for transporting water in a large tank which are attached with hydraulic systems with controlled spray nozzles. Water trucks serve different purposes across various industries and are specially designed for water transportation. Three vital components of the water truck are: a rig beside the driver seat to control the water flow and quantity, a big tank to hold the water along with spray nozzles and a pumping equipment.

Construction sector is also said to be a significant end user of water for slurry and concrete formation on job sites which requires perennial supply of water. To aid the process, water trucks have been employed at a significant rate wherein periodic trips per day are planned between the service provider and the customer.

Some water trucks come with adaptable chassis in different sizes. The versatility enables users to use according to requirement. Size of the tank ranges from 500lt to 50,000lt. Water trucks are used significantly for fire prevention, soil compaction, dust suppression, transportation of recycled water as well as clean (potable) water, civil construction, mining and farming (irrigation). Due to insufficient supply of fresh drinking water in some regions, end users solely depend on water truck supplies.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30483

Modern water trucks are more sophisticated than the conventional vehicles which has gained them popularity in the mining as well as other industries. The features include: larger tanks, safety ladders, structural I-beams for improved stability, high-tech spray nozzles, rugged-off road tires for uneven grounds.

Water Truck Market: Dynamics

Supply of water in isolated areas, faster water delivery in case of emergency are the major benefits of using water trucks. Increased rate of irrigation in farming due to scanty rate of rainfall in some regions is scaling up the use of water trucks. Mining requires dust suppression in order to maintain healthy air quality, making water trucks paramount in the industry. Firefighting operations in forests and other places create outrageous demand for water trucks. Construction industry, especially road construction requires a large amount of water supply which is fulfilled by suppliers through water trucks.

Lack of quality control in distribution or transportation of domestic water, in addition to the slow and costly affair are troubling factors for the market growth. Environmental impacts caused by harnessing water resources adds more to the concern. High labor costs and time delays in peak periods are another withdrawing factors for the market.

Certain manufacturers, for example Klein are providing innovative solutions for water trucks such as trap tanks which improves safety in mobile water trucks, smart control an ergonomic and easy to install way of controlling pump functionality.

Water Truck Market: Segmentation

The global Water Truck market can be segmented on the basis of end use, truck type and tanker capacity.

By end use, the global water truck market can be segmented as:

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Firefighting

Potable Water Supply Household Commercial



By truck type, the global water truck market can be segmented as:

Highway

Off Road

By tanker capacity, the global water truck market can be segmented as:

Below 6,000lt

6,000-20,000lt

Above 20,000lt

Water Truck Market: Regional Outlook

Countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth engine of water truck market. Mining and agriculture are among other industries which are necessitating the growth of water truck market, in Asia Pacific. American construction industry, considering North as well as Latin America has a higher growth rate than any other region. In addition to that, rising demand of transportation of potable water is expected to boost the water truck market. Japan is expected to show fair growth in the water truck market. In Western Europe, U.K. is expected to boom surpassing Germany in the water truck market owing to the high growth in construction industry in the recent years. Middle East and Africa, on account of low availability of usable water (both potable and household use) is expected to magnify the market growth.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30483

Water Truck Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global water truck market are:

Knapheide

Allquip Water Trucks

McLellan Equipment

United Truck & Equipment, Inc.

Niece Equipment LP

Jensen Water Trucks

CEEC Trucks Industry Co. Ltd.

Valew

Klein Product Inc.

GROUND FORCE WORLDWIDE

The research report on the Water Truck market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Water Truck market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp