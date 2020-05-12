The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Eucalyptus Oil Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Eucalyptus Oil market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Eucalyptus Oil market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Eucalyptus Oil market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Eucalyptus Oil market.

As per the report, the Eucalyptus Oil market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Eucalyptus Oil market are highlighted in the report. Although the Eucalyptus Oil market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Eucalyptus Oil market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Eucalyptus Oil market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Eucalyptus Oil market

Segmentation of the Eucalyptus Oil Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Eucalyptus Oil is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Eucalyptus Oil market.

leading players creating huge entry barriers to new entrants. Additionally, these market players are focusing on overcoming numerous challenges including high capital costs, and certification by the government, which stands as major restraining factors for growth of the global eucalyptus oil market.

The global eucalyptus oil market is anticipated to register a sluggish CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Sales of eucalyptus oil around the world are expected to reach nearly US$ 900 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Nature Application Distribution Channel Eucalyptus Globulus Natural Therapeutics Modern Trade Eucalyptus Kochii Organic Aromatherapy Franchise Outlets Eucalyptus Polybractea Food & Beverages Specialty Stores Cosmetics Online Toiletries Fragrances Cleaning & Home Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Eucalyptus Globulus will Continue to be Sought-after among Products in the Market

Eucalyptus globulus will continue to be sought-after in the market among products, in terms of revenues. Sales of eucalyptus polybractea are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. On the other hand, sales of eucalyptus kochii will continue to register the lowest CAGR in the market throughout the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the most lucrative region for growth of the eucalyptus oil market, with sales exhibiting a steady CAGR through 2022. In terms of revenues, the market in Europe is expected to account for nearly one-half share of the market over the forecast period. The markets for eucalyptus oil in North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are estimated to exhibit a sluggish growth through 2022.

On the basis of nature, natural eucalyptus oil is expected to remain preferred in the global market, with sales exhibiting a moderate CAGR through 2022. Demand for organic eucalyptus oil will remain relatively lower than natural eucalyptus oil in the market.

Eucalyptus Oil to Witness the Largest Application in Food & Beverages

In terms of revenues, eucalyptus oil is expected to continue witnessing the largest demand in food & beverage applications, followed by aromatherapy and therapeutics application. Fragrances application of eucalyptus oil will continue to exhibit the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

Although modern trade continues to be the largest distribution channel in the global eucalyptus oil market, sales in online distribution channel will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2022. However, sales of eucalyptus oil in online distribution channel will continue to account for the lowest revenues, as compared to other distribution channel segments in the global eucalyptus oil market.

