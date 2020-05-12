The IT staffing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the IT industry coupled with upcoming IT revolutions. Moreover, the demand for workforce optimization and talent recruitment is fueling market growth. However, the IT staffing market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key vendors as major companies approach these IT staffing companies for outsourced talent recruitment and other benefits.

Leading IT Staffing Market Players:

Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.), Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated), GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd, Insight Global, Kelly Services Inc., Kforce, Inc., Randstad N.V., Robert Half International Inc., Collabera Inc., The Judge Group, INC

The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IT staffing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IT staffing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global IT staffing market is segmented on the basis of type and vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as software engineers/developers, project managers, business/system analyst, QA/testers, technical support professionals, and others. On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented as IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

